Commuters are being warned of significant travel disruption on Scotrail services due to strike action. 

RMT strikes running until July 25 will see Sunday services impacted, with a limited number of services running.

For key workers, there will be limited bus services for University Hospital Hairmyres, Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, University Hospital Wishaw and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. 

Scotrail tweeted: "Due to strike action by the RMT union, most ScotRail services will be cancelled today. Visit the link below to find service information."

A host of services are impacted, but those running include: 

Glasgow - Ayr

10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 14:00, 16:00, 17:00, 18:00, 19:00, 21:00

Ayr – Glasgow

08:45, 09:45, 11:45, 12:45, 14:45, 15:45, 17:45, 18:45, 19:45, 20:45

Glasgow – Largs

09:40 and every hour until 20:40 – with no service 16:40

Largs – Glasgow

09:54 and every hour until 20:54 – with no service at 17:54

Glasgow – Gourock

09:20 and hourly until 18:20, 19:21, 20:20 & 21:23

Gourock – Glasgow

09:23 and hourly until 21:23

Helensburgh – Edinburgh

08:55, 09:55, 10:54, 11:55, 12:55, 13:54, 14:55, 15:55, 16:55, 17:55, 18:55

Edinburgh – Helensburgh

08:36, 09:39, 10:40, 11:40, 12:41, 13:42, 14:41, 15:41, 16:40, 17:40, 18:40

Balloch – Airdrie

09:28, 10:29, 11:27, 12:27, 13:27, 14:27, 15:28, 16:27, 17:27, 18:27, 19:27

Airdrie – Balloch

08:57, 09:59, 10:58, 11:57, 12:58, 13:58, 14:58, 15:59, 16:59, 17:58, 18:59