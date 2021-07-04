Less than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 2,726 new infections have been identified since Saturday.
No new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days was also recorded, with the toll when counting by this measure stable at 7,726.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,168 up to 27 June.
The test positivity rate was 11.4% — meaning more than one in ten of the 25,648 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,857,584 first doses, while 2,762,156 people have received a second.
A total of 316 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 25 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 4 July 2021
Summary
2,726 new cases of COVID-19 reported*
25,648 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
11.4% of these were positive
No new reported deaths of people who have tested positive
25 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
316 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,857,584 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,762,156 have received their second dose
