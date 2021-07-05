LOVE was in the air last night as a happy couple got engaged in front of a large crowd at Glasgow Green. 

Jade Robertson, from East Kilbride, and Lori Cowan, from Dundee, were at the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone when Jade got down on one knee.

The pair were watching "Queens on the Green", which celebrated the best of the Scottish drag scene.

Thousands of fans were undeterred by the unpredictable Scottish weather and spent the evening singing in the rain.

 

Lori said: “It’s been an unexpectedly amazing night. My brothers were here with us watching the show and it’s just been so lovely!”

The event is part of a programme of largely free cultural events taking place at the Fan Zone between now and July 11. 