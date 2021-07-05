There have been 2,372 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been no new death in the same period.
Of the 20,222 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 12.6% were positive.
30 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 338 in hospital.
3,869,223 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,774,136 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 2,726 new cases were reported with no new deaths.
All four nations of the UK are now experiencing a third wave of coronavirus cases, with Scotland currently recording its highest rate of new cases since comparable figures began last summer.
Scotland’s rate of new cases currently stands at 405.8 per 100,000 people – the highest since comparable records began in the summer of 2020 when mass testing was introduced across the country.
This is partly because rates peaked at a much lower level in Scotland during the second wave than in the rest of the UK, at 301.9 cases per 100,000, compared with peaks of 680.6 in England, 649.2 in Wales and 689.6 in Northern Ireland.
Today Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scottish Parliament must be recalled amid fears the third wave of coronavirus is “spinning out of control”, according to opposition parties.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has today urged everyone to get vaccinated in a promotional push for jabs.
