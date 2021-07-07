Nearly 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 3,799 new infections have been identified since Tuesday.
Five new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days were also recorded, with the toll when counting by this measure rising to 7,740.
READ MORE: Delta variant will 'rush through' vaccinated and un-protected without measures warns Highland health leader
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,189 up to 4 July.
The test positivity rate was 10% — meaning more than one in ten of the 40,842 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: ONS finds 85 per cent of Scots had antibodies by mid-June - yet cases continued to soar
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,890,176 first doses, while 2,808,902 people have received a second.
A total of 387 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 34 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 7 July 2021
Summary
3,799 new cases of COVID-19 reported*
40,842 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
10% of these were positive
5 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive
34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
387 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,890,176 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,808,902 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment