One person has been taken to hospital following a fire in Edinburgh.
Firefighters were called to a report of a blaze in a two-storey dwelling in Braehead Avenue at 5.19am on Thursday.
Four fire engines and the ambulance service went to the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person was taken to hospital.
