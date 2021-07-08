Less than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 2,802 new infections have been identified since Wednesday, with a test positivity rate of 8.0%
Four new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days were also recorded, with the toll when counting by this measure rising to 7,744.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,189 up to 4 July.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,900,864 first doses, while 2,825,886 people have received a second.
A total of 401 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 36 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 8 July 2021
Summary
2,802 new cases of COVID-19 reported*
8.0% of the tests carried out in the last 24 hours were positive
4 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive
38 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
401 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,900,864 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,825,886 have received their second dose
