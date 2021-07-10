There have been 2,190 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 7 new death in the same period.
Of the 27,162 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 9% were positive.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?
42 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 435 in hospital.
3,920,145 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,861,110 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 3,216 new cases were reported with 6 new deaths.
Today, Professor Linda Bauld said the recent rise in cases appeared to be levelling off but the time lag of the virus meant hospital admissions would grow in coming weeks.
Daily cases peaked at 4,234 on July 1 following a sharp rise over the previous month.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible
Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce the next steps in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment