Scotland has recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid 19 since the beginning of March, the Scottish Government has confirmed. 

The latest statistics show that 19 people have died during the past 24 hours within the 28-day period after a positive test for the virus. 

This is the largest toll from the disease since 11 March, when the figure was 22. 

The total number of deaths by the Scottish Government's measure now stands at 7,791.  

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which count the number of fatalities where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the number at 10,220 as of 11 July. 

Of the 34,773 new tests for for the virus which reported results – 6.6% were positive, down from 8.1% yesterday.

The number of people being treated in hospital with a confirmed case of the disease now stands at 543, a rise of 28.

Of that number, 47 are being treated in intensive care. 

The vaccination programme has now administered 3,956,549 first doses of the Covid vaccine, while 2,927,130 people have received their second dose. 

