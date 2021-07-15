Scottish mountaineering charities have criticised Google for suggesting routes up Ben Nevis and other Munros they say are “potentially fatal” and direct people over a cliff.

The John Muir Trust, which looks after the upper reaches of the UK’s highest mountain, said attempts to contact the company over the issue have been met with silence.

The charity said certain searches for routes up Ben Nevis on Google Maps direct users to the car park nearest the summit as the crow flies, and then indicate a walking route that is “highly dangerous, even for experienced climbers”.

Scottish mountaineering charities said the suggested route up Ben Nevis is dangerous (Mountaineering Scotland/PA)

Nathan Berrie, Nevis conservation officer for the trust, said: “The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls car park, presumably because it is the closest car park to the summit.

“But this is not the correct route and we often come across groups of inexperienced walkers heading towards Steall Falls or up the south slopes of Ben Nevis believing it is the route to the summit.”

READ MORE: Calls for Ben Nevis to be named Scotland’s national mountain

Heather Morning, Mountaineering Scotland’s mountain safety adviser, said even experienced climbers would have trouble with the suggested route.

“For those new to hillwalking, it would seem perfectly logical to check out Google Maps for information on how to get to your chosen mountain,” she said.

“But when you input Ben Nevis and click on the ‘car’ icon, up pops a map of your route, taking you to the car park at the head of Glen Nevis, followed by a dotted line appearing to show a route to the summit.

“Even the most experienced mountaineer would have difficulty following this route. The line goes through very steep, rocky, and pathless terrain where even in good visibility it would be challenging to find a safe line. Add in low cloud and rain and the suggested Google line is potentially fatal.”

The route up An Teallach goes over a cliff, the charities said (Mountaineering Scotland/PA)

The charity said Google also directs users into “life-threatening terrain” for other Munros.

It said for An Teallach in the north-west Highlands, a walking route suggested by the search engine would take people over a cliff.

Ms Morning added: “It’s all too easy these days to assume that information on the internet is all good stuff, correct, up to date and safe.

“Sadly, experience shows this is not the case and there have been a number of incidents recently where following routes downloaded off the internet have resulted in injury or worse.”

READ MORE: Body found on Ben Nevis confirmed as missing hillwalker

Mountaineering Scotland and The John Muir Trust said they have appealed to Google to consult with them but that efforts “so far have been met with silence”.

They recommended climbers cross-check information on a map or consult a local guide.