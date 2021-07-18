Scotland is expected to bask in a heatwave this week after temperature records were set on Saturday.
The hottest day of the year was recorded at Threave, in Dumfries and Galloway region, where the temperature reached at 28.2C (82.76F).
But that temperature could be beaten this week with the warm weather set to continue until at least Friday.
The Met Office said the mercury could hit 32C (89.6F) in London on Sunday, making it the hottest day of 2021 so far in the UK.
All four nations of the UK recorded their highest temperature for the year so far on Saturday, with 30.3C (86.54F) reported in Coton In The Elms, Derbyshire, 29.6C (85.28F) reached in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales and 31.2C (88.16F) recorded in Ballywatticock, in County Down, Northern Ireland.
A barbecue on Calton Hill in Edinburgh
A Met Office spokesperson said: “We are expecting temperatures to continue on the high side right through until Thursday, although the day-to-day detail will change and there is a tendency for the highest maximum temperatures to migrate west.
“So, we are expecting Monday and Tuesday for the maximum temperatures to be in the South West and in South Wales, and then later in the week temperatures climbing across Northern Ireland and the North West.”
