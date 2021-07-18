SKY SPORTS has come under fire for its broadcast coverage of Scots golfer Robert McIntyre who has made a herculean comeback to be in the running to win The Open today.

The 24-year-old from Oban has come from having one of the lowest scores of those that made the cut in The Open alongside Rory McIlroy - to being high as equal fifth and as close as four strokes behind leader America Collin Morikawa.

Having needing a birdie at the last hole in the second round to remain in The Open, he has been the best placed European and Brit leading up to the closing holes of the 149th Open at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent.

He scored a 67 in his final round to finish seven under - and will have to wait to see where he finshes.

Some took to social media to register their concerns about what they consider to be a failing in properly featuring the Scot.

John Reid Leslie said: "Sky simply ignoring McIntyre! No drives, iron shots, chips. Only occasional recorded putts - truly awful."

Anthony Steedman remarked: "Hello Sky Sports golf. Bob McIntyre from Scotland is competing in the last day of The Open. Why are you studiously ignoring his performance."

Bill Lothian added: "Do Sky Sports golf not feature left handers ... like Bob McIntyre? Is it a policy?"

David Gordon went on: "Bob Mcintyre is the leading British player tied 6th at the moment yet you wouldn't know he was playing with Sky's coverage......#letseelefty"

Another said: "Once again Sky Sports anti-Scottish coverage of the golf. Hardly seen a Scot on camera at Scottish Open last week, despite three players close to lead. Today McIntyre one of few under par in top 10, hardly seen on TV all day. Deplorable and anti Scottish. Shameful!!!"