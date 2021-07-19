Fewer than 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, 1,464 new infections have been recorded since Saturday, a fall of almost 300 on the day before.
During that time no new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government is 7,800.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,220 as of 11 July.
Of the 15,660 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results in the past 24 hours– 10.3% were positive.
A total of 45 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 536 in hospital overall.
The vaccination programme continues apace, with 3,981,950 people have received the first dose and 2,978,746 receiving a second dose.
