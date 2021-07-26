THE FIRST of three cruise ships docked in the River Clyde for more than a year during the Covid pandemic is to make her way back to sea today.
Miami-based Azamara Quest, and sister ships Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Journey, have been berthed at King George V Dock since June last year.
Now, Quest is to be the first to leave the city when she sets sail at around 12.30pm, guided by tug boats and river pilots.
Crowds previously lined the banks at Clydebank, Renfrew and Braehead to see the cruise liners sail in - with hundreds expected to watch them depart today.
Cruise ships normally dock at Greenock's Ocean Terminal, meaning this is the first time such large ships have been seen in the city since the hey day of Clyde shipbuilding.
Their arrival came following the suspension of the cruise ship industry during the pandemic, with liners forced to moor vessels in ports across the world.
Over the past year, the skeleton crew left onboard to care for the vessel – which can hold almost 700 passengers.
No dates have yet been announced for the departure of the two sister ships.
