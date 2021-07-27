MET OFFICE forecasters have upgraded their weather warning for large parts of Scotland, issuing an amber 'risk to life' alert as thunderstorms close in.

Torrential rain, lightning and flooding has been forecast for the coming days after a lengthy spell of sunshine and heatwaves across the UK.

Having previously issued two back-to-back yellow alerts, forecasters have since upgraded the warning to amber.

According to the Met Office guide, an amber alert means: "There is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland



Tuesday 1200 – 2200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/EkU1VUYYiD — Met Office (@metoffice) July 27, 2021

"This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

"You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.

"You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact."

BBC forecaster Judith Ralston said: “Things are set to turn progressively unsettled as we head through the new week, with low pressure taking centre stage as the high pressure moves away, which means things will turn fresher, and we will see some much-needed rain.”

⚠️The @metoffice have issued AMBER & YELLOW warnings for #Thunderstorms & #Rain across parts of Scotland until Thursday morning. Our teams will be out on the network ensuring routes remain safe. Please take care & #PlanAhead before travelling. Info: https://t.co/fwrihDqzCz ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RijCqzGxyc — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) July 27, 2021

The initial amber alert covers large swathes of Scotland from noon until 10pm on Tuesday.

It later continues from 6am on Wednesday until the same time on Thursday, covering parts of Moray and the Highlands.

Who is impacted by Amber alert on Tuesday?





Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Dunbartonshire

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Who is impacted by Yellow alert?





Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde