MET OFFICE forecasters have upgraded their weather warning for large parts of Scotland, issuing an amber 'risk to life' alert as thunderstorms close in.
Torrential rain, lightning and flooding has been forecast for the coming days after a lengthy spell of sunshine and heatwaves across the UK.
Having previously issued two back-to-back yellow alerts, forecasters have since upgraded the warning to amber.
According to the Met Office guide, an amber alert means: "There is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.
⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 27, 2021
Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland
Tuesday 1200 – 2200
Tuesday 1200 – 2200
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/EkU1VUYYiD
"This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.
"You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.
"You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact."
BBC forecaster Judith Ralston said: “Things are set to turn progressively unsettled as we head through the new week, with low pressure taking centre stage as the high pressure moves away, which means things will turn fresher, and we will see some much-needed rain.”
The @metoffice have issued AMBER & YELLOW warnings for #Thunderstorms & #Rain across parts of Scotland until Thursday morning.
The initial amber alert covers large swathes of Scotland from noon until 10pm on Tuesday.
It later continues from 6am on Wednesday until the same time on Thursday, covering parts of Moray and the Highlands.
Who is impacted by Amber alert on Tuesday?
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Dunbartonshire
- North Lanarkshire
- South Lanarkshire
Who is impacted by Yellow alert?
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
