FOOTAGE online shows the devastating moment the roof of Glasgow's third-oldest Catholic Church collapses as the building is gutted by fire.
Emergency crews were called to St Simon's Church in Partick just before 3am, with locals saying the roof caved in around 30 minutes later.
More than 30 firefighters remain at the scene.
The moment the roof collapsed was caught on video by David Lynass.
The roof collapsing in St Simons church in Partick pic.twitter.com/JscMa8G1MB— David Lynass 🏴 (@davidlynass) July 28, 2021
READ MORE: Glasgow church gutted by large fire as nearby homes evacuated
St Simon's is one of the city's most historic churches. It is the third-oldest Catholic Church in Glasgow, having opened in 1858.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A local resident told our sister title, the Glasgow Times, that the roof collapsed at around 3.30am.
He added: "Church owner/tender who lived in the adjoining house was evacuated with no injuries.
"House now under siege from the fire. No casualties known at present."
A tweet from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire within a church on Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow, after the alarm was raised at 2.40am.
"Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, adjacent properties have been evacuated as a precaution."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.