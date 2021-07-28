Scots researchers have warned there are gaps in mental health support for frontline respiratory nurses as a survey found more than a fifth experienced anxiety and depression during the first wave of the Covid pandemic.

The study states that psychological support and services for nurses needs to be available quickly and be tailored to individual needs in the event of similar major incidents.

In an analysis of responses from 255 nurses throughout the UK who talked of their pandemic concerns, 21 per cent experienced moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some 27.8% were worried about long-term stress.

It also found that the majority (65.5%) were worried that their working environment placed then at increased risk of passing the virus to relatives and friends.

Just under 50% were worried about contracting the virus themselves (45.5%) and just over one in four were concerned about PPE.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) health services researcher Dr Nicola Roberts is the principal investigator of the research working with colleagues at Edge Hill University and Southampton University exploring the experiences of nurses caring for respiratory patients.

Dr Roberts said: “A very high number of participants highlighted their worries and concerns about the impact on their household. These included potentially bringing the virus home, the effect on family members worrying about them, mental health and the impact of changing working patterns, and managing with children. It was evident that respondents were very concerned about the impact of COVID-19.

“Although nurses working in respiratory areas have adapted and tried to ensure they supported each other there have been gaps in the support and management of staff. There were inconsistencies in provision highlighting the importance of nursing leadership and management in ensuring equity of access to services.

“Lessons need to be learned from this and in the future to ensure all staff have access to appropriate mental health support to ensure that the most vulnerable don’t slip through the cracks. We know from our previous work that younger nurses experienced more anxiety and depression compared to older, more experienced nurses.”

The research published in the British Medial Journal concluded: “Support for staff is essential both throughout the pandemic and afterwards, and it is important that preparation of individuals regarding building resilience is recognised. It is also clear that psychological support and services for nurses and the wider healthcare team need to be available and quickly convened in the event of similar major incidents, either global or local.”

Dr Roberts stressed that NHS staff were already experiencing high levels of mental health issues, anxiety and depression even before COVID-19, so mental health support is important at all times but even more so during a pandemic.

“It is about recognising that support needs to be tailored, it’s not just about sending people on resilience courses. We need a more personalised approach to how we manage mental health and resilience in organisations at all levels individually, teams, departments and organisations as a whole, and in a more supportive way rather than just a tick box exercise,” she added.

“Most responses detailed the services that nurses knew about and were available but had not necessarily accessed, such as self-referral to services, email support, signposting services, telephone support, counselling services, chaplaincy, huddles or hubs, occupational support and webinars. Most of the support available was not face-to-face.

“A small number reported that they were uncertain about how to access provision and others were not aware of any current support services from their employers. One respondent reported that different facilities were available for doctors compared to nurses.”

Last month the Scottish Government announced an extra £3m in funding to uspport the wellbeing of health and social care staff including those working in primary care.

It said the money would help fund a number of “immediate recovery actions” and ultimately lead to the development of a national wellbeing programme.

Alison Hughes and Joanne King, chairman and vice chairman of the Association of Respiratory Nurse Specialists (ARNS), said they recognised the effort that had gone into this important study and were delighted to support it.

They added: “This valuable study shows that investment in quality research highlights the principal role respiratory nurses have played during the pandemic and the need for ongoing enhanced psychological input to minimise long term impact.

“It is important to highlight that nurses set up and supported their teams and colleagues in some really innovative ways but we need to make sure that the support is equitable and available in an appropriate format.”

Ministers said that funding priority areas identified for action will include the ongoing development of a national wellbeing hub, national wellbeing helpline, and psychological interventions and therapies for staff.

Digital apps and a workforce specialist service for regulated staff will be provided, along with time and training for staff to support each other as teams and more practical support like rest spaces.

The measures would support staff “wherever they work in the system, from acute hospital wards to community settings, supplementing the resources that are in place locally”, said the government.

Overall, the budget allocation of £8m for wellbeing support in 2021-22 is an increase on £5m in 2020-21, meaning £3m represents additional investment.

Minister for mental wellbeing and social care Kevin Stewart said: “The extraordinary hard work, dedication, skills and commitment of our nurses has kept us safe and cared for throughout the pandemic. Their vital work is valued hugely, and we are determined to continue to do all we can to ensure our nursing workforce feel supported and cared for.

“We continue to learn lessons from our response to the early part of the pandemic, and this work is actively informing the progressive programme of work we have established to provide both physical and psychological support to health and social care staff; supporting their wellbeing is a fundamental priority.

“Our national wellbeing offer is supported by unprecedented direct investment of £8 million to support the immediate recovery needs of our workforce and promote equity of access to wellbeing services across NHS Scotland. The funding supports the 24/7 National Wellbeing Helpline, our National Wellbeing Hub, Coaching for Wellbeing and the Workforce Specialist Service, alongside tailored psychological interventions for staff, providing individualised support. Additionally, our funding is supporting further practical support measures and additional resources for Health Boards.

“As we have signalled, we are developing a National Wellbeing Programme, through which we will co-produce with health and social care staff a long term wellbeing, support and recovery offer, including a workstream focused on the needs of nurses.”