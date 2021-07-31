A WOMAN has been missing from her family in Edinburgh for more than a week, sparking a police appeal for information.
Gina Ness, 50, was last seen in the capital's Broomouse Medway at around 9pm on Thurdsday, July 22.
She was reported missing on July 24 and has not been seen since.
Inspector Keith Forrester said: "It's out of character for Gina to be away for so long and not make contact with her family.
"I would ask members of the public who may have seen her recently to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2007 of July 24.
"Likewise, if Gina sees this appeal, please call on 101 to let us know that you are safe and well."
She is described as being 5ft 3in tall, slim build and has dark/brown shoulder length hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a dark jacket, green stripped t-shirt, dark trousers and white trainers.
She was also wearing a dark hat with a distinctive purple peak to the front.
