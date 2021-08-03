An 18-year-old woman has died in a two-car crash in Perthshire.
She was driving a blue Hyundai i10 which collided with a grey VW Golf on the A9 at Birnam, near Dunkeld, on Monday at around 4.50pm, Police Scotland said.
Her next of kin have been informed.
Road policing constable Scott Power said it is “vital that we piece together what happened”.
He added: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2469 of August 2.
