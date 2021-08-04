TWO lanes of the busy M8 motorway through Glasgow have been closed while emergency services attend a crash.
Eyewitnesses say several fire engines, three ambulances and several police cars are in attendence on the motorway, eastbound, between Anderston and Charing Cross.
They claim that traffic is as far back as Govan, with fire crews spotted "using saws" to cut open a vehicle.
There are no details yet of any injuries, or how many vehicles are involved in the crash.
UPDATE❗ ⌚ 17:40#M8 RTC— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 4, 2021
Lanes 2 and 3 of 3 are now closed eastbound on the M8 between J19 and J18 due to an RTC.
TRISS & police are on scene. Slow traffic back to J26 and onto the #A814 Clydeside Expressway.@SWTrunkRoads @GlasgowCC pic.twitter.com/XwVWOvC58Q
Traffic Scotland first notified followers about the crash at 5pm.
They later updated at around 5.45pm to say: "Lanes 2 and 3 of 3 are now closed eastbound on the M8 between J19 and J18 due to an RTC.
"TRISS & police are on scene. Slow traffic back to J26 and onto the #A814 Clydeside Expressway."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were in attendance, with four appliances at the scene.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.