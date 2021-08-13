A MAN has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Glasgow.
Police previously told how the remains of William Leiper, 31, was found in Househill Park in the Pollok area of the city shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday, August 4.
An investigation was launched and officers have since confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquires are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0562 of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
"Information can also be submitted anonymously via our dedicated public portal here"
