POPE FRANCIS wants to host an open-air Mass during his visit to Glasgow later this year, according to reports.

The pontiff will travel to the city in November to attend the Cop26 climate talks with other world leaders.

While here, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church is planning on hosting an outdoor service in Glasgow, like his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI who led prayers in Bellahouston Park in 2010, according the Mail on Sunday.

A source told the paper: "While the Pope saying Mass is not 100% confirmed, we have had word that he wants to do it and that’s why people are looking at the practicalities, such as venue and timing, depending on the rest of his pretty tight schedule.

“It would have to fit in with his address to the conference and his meetings with the bishops. There is some doubt about whether it can be fitted in, but the Pope says Mass every day and would like to say a Mass for the people of Scotland.

“It is absolutely not confirmed, but he wants to do it, and if the Pope wants to do it, and if the Pope wants to say Mass for the Scottish public, there is going to be a huge desire to make it happen.”