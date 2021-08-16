A BODY has been found in the search for missing woman Catriona Gaskell.

Around 10.45am today, officers searching for Cat discovered a body in a wooded area in Newton, Cambuslang.

Fears had been raised about the whereabouts of the young doctor after she went missing over the weekend.

The 29-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Newton Farm area of Cambuslang at 7.55pm on Saturday. She was filmed on a doorbell app leaving the Fallow Grove home which she shares with her partner Robbie Thomson.

She was then seen walking towards Red Deer Road and into the wooded area nearby.

Distressed family and friends have shared appeals on social media to track down the missing doctor.

However, Police Scotland have since confirmed a body was found within the wooded area in Newton.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Catriona Gaskell has been informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Ms Gaskell's family has asked that their privacy be respected at this very distressing time."