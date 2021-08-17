TRAVELLERS were advised to go on a massive 125 mile detour and ensure they take rest breaks - in the wake of a row over a series of cancellations affecting lifeline services in Scotland over the weekend.

It came as the MV Caledonian Isles was out of action for a second day - because of two positive Covid cases - leading to major disruption on one of Scotland's busiest ferry routes from the mainland to Brodick on the Isle of Arran.

Customers have been told that space on the Ardrossan-Brodick route was exceptionally limited and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with lifeline traffic being prioritised. Customers were advised to travel only if necessary.

One of CalMac's oldest vessels, the 38-year-old MV Isle of Arran was taken off the Ardrossan to Campbeltown service to operate services normally run by Caledonian Isles on Monday.

Caledonian Isles was to be deep cleaned and crew replaced.

Caledonian Isles - one of CalMac's largest vessels carries 1000 passengers and 110 cars but Isle of Arran carries less than half the number of passengers and 34 fewer cars.

State-owned ferry operator CalMac told customers it had investigated the possibility of redeploying another vessel from elsewhere in the network to this route "but unfortunately this has not been possible".

CalMac has indicated that disruption may continue into Tuesday and it encouraged as many people to travel on the non-bookable Lochranza on Arran to Claonaig, a hamlet on the east coast of the Kintyre peninsula in western Scotland, as an alternative.

By road, that would mean those travelling from Ardrossan going on a 125 mile detour to get to and from Claonaig - a journey that would take around three hours. The Ardrossan to Brodick ferry crossing usually takes just 35 minutes.

CalMac even advised that travellers plan in rest breaks on route to Claonaig.

CalMac said that extra sailings were operating. MV Loch Linnhe will operate a shuttle service alongside MV Catriona's published timetable to assist with additional traffic.

One group quizzed CalMac's position on social media asking: "Hi there, we are a family of five and one infant booked on with two cars on the original 1230 ferry. Travelling via Lochranza would mean a six hour car journey home. It looks as though you are operating the same amount of ferries as originally planned. Are you expecting much delays?"

CalMac responded: "We are only operating the one vessel MV Isle of Arran on the MV Cale Isles timetable therefore many sailing have been cancelled. This route has been busy today and you may not be accommodated on your selected sailing time."

The row blew up on Sunday as six services were cancelled operated by MV Caledonian Isles.

The Isle of Arran ferry redeployment meant that all sailings between Ardrossan and Campbeltown were cancelled.

The ferry operators set up a replacement bus service for foot passengers hit by the cancellations at 1.50pm to arrive at Campbeltown after a three-and-a-half hour and a 153 mile journey. At least 46 are understood to have taken the trip.

There was further concern when CalMac said that due to "reduced crew numbers affecting hours of rest" two services at 9.45am and 11.05am on Sunday between Brodick on Arran and Ardrossan were cancelled. The ferry operator said that "compensatory rest is required in line with the maritime labour convention" and came after Covid cases were discovered.

CalMac brought in an emergency vessel after two days of service cancellations on the the same crossing at the start of last week after another Covid case.

MV Loch Linnhe, one of the oldest in the ageing fleet operated by CalMac, was commissioned after a series of cancellations on the Ardrossan to Arran route caused by a member of staff testing positive for Covid on board MV Caledonian Isles.

Ferry users lodged their concerns on Sunday with issues continuing to be raised on social media.

Stewart Barclay told CalMac: "Your system is appalling! We are booked on 9.45 Ard-Bro and like so many others got four texts - turn up /now cancelled. What do we all do?!"

The ferry operator responded: "Hi, sorry for the confusion caused. The Ardrossan/Brodick service is operating on a first-come first-served basis today. Alternatively, you can travel via our Lochranza/Claonaig service where there is a extra vessel operating a shuttle service. Thanks."

It comes as transport chiefs continue a search to charter back-up for Scotland's beleaguered fleet after a summer of disruption and breakdowns.

CalMac is currently footing an £11,760 a day bill to charter an emergency ferry from Isle of Man government-owned Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Limited to help maintain lifeline passenger and freight services.

MV Isle of Arran was drafted in to support one of Scotland's busiest ferry crossings.

MV Arrow was brought in to help relieve pressure on freight services between CalMac's Stornoway to Ullapool crossing but broke down on July 24 after operating for just a week. Marine waste got tangled with a propellor and all sailings scrapped till the end of the month.

The delivery of new lifeline island ferries MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, which were due online in the first half of 2018, are over four years late, with costs doubling to over £200m. Glen Sannox was due to support the Arran route.

A CalMac spokeswoman said on Sunday that they were seeking replacement crew members as a result of positive Covid cases.

"There were already positive cases on the Caley Isles with other crew members isolating before these two cases happened, and a ferry must have a certain number of crew before it can be safely run," she said.

"Covid rules in terms of infection control are still in place, to keep people from catching it, they’re not a choice and staff would absolutely rather that services were running smoothly without having to withdraw ferries, but these are the rules we have to work to at the moment.

"There are reduced crew numbers because of previous positive tests and the legal requirement for people to self-isolate. Like all transport operators, crew are legally required to have rest periods, for the safety of all."