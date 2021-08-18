THE Scottish Government has said there is "no evidence" of widespread pharmacy closures despite unions repeatedly raising concerns that firms are opting to shut rather than agree a rate with locums.

The Pharmacists Defence Association (PDA) claims the number of closures across the UK has reached “epidemic proportions” and said the problem is most acute in Scotland.

According to the union, one pharmacy refused to agree to pay a locum a rate that was the equivalent of an extra £1 an hour. It says firms are breaching health board contracts by failing to report closures - NHS Lothian has already issued a warning to owners saying the issue is risking patient care.

The union is asking employees and locums to report incidents where contractors are choosing to close and say 50 closures were logged in the first week the online tool was launched.

One pharmacy in the east end of Glasgow is said to have shut on August 12, despite a locum offering to provide cover three days earlier. He claimed that employees were having to come off annual leave to plug gaps.

There is some concern that the closures may be impacting on drug users who require opiate substitutes.

The Herald was contacted by one patient who said the closure of a pharmacy owned by a major firm in Linlithgow was risking his recovery.

He said: “Lately it has been shut and I have been waiting hours. It has got to the stage were I have got myself drug free but when you get told you have to wait hours and you don’t feel well you start thinking about using again because it is really uncomfortable.”

Lloyds has said previously that it is “working hard” to resolve staffing issues and says closures are a last resort.

A spokesman for the PDA said: “The PDA has seen evidence of communications between locums and contractors discussing rates for a particular shift which have ultimately not been agreed and instead, the contractor has chosen to close the pharmacy.

“In one example, the difference in rates offered and an alternative rate deemed acceptable was just £1 per hour, meaning for less than £10 extra on the total cost for the entire day, the contractor instead opted to close.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Community pharmacy teams across Scotland have been at the forefront of the NHS response to the pandemic in ensuring that local communities have access to their vital medicines and a full range of pharmaceutical care services, including Opioid Substitution Therapies.

“Any challenges faced by community pharmacies in ensuring the safe and effective dispensing of treatments, such as methadone, should be discussed with the local Health Board to minimise impact and risk to patients.

“There is no evidence of widespread closures and we continue to work with Community Pharmacy Scotland and NHS Boards to ensure the continued provision of pharmaceutical care services during this challenging period.”