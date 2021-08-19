POLICE Scotland have managed to meet just three of ten recommendations from government inspectors over its attempts to tackle online child sexual abuse and exploitation over 18 months.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) has warned that while improvements have been made it remains difficult for the police to identify the scale and nature of online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

It comes as new figures for 2020/21 show a sharp 11.9% increase in the past year of taking, distributing and possessing indecent images of children.

And a total of 1,966 online child sex abuse crimes were logged by Police Scotland during 2020- 21, a rise of nearly 6% on the previous year and nearly 25% greater than the five-year average.

The regulator's report examines progress Police Scotland has made since a 2020 strategic review of its response to online child sexual abuse and exploitation found that Police Scotland did not give enough priority to tackling online child abuse.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, Mrs Gill Imery said sufficient work was made to close three recommendations but that work was ongoing to address the other seven made in the previous review which were deemed to have only been "partially met".

Amongst the seven was the call to improve the means by which the scale and nature of online child sexual abuse is assessed.

Police Scotland also needed to do more work in undertaking a strategic threat assessment to accurately identify the scale, nature and threat to children from online child sexual abuse.

She said: "It remains a challenge that the scale and nature of online child sexual abuse and exploitation is not yet fully understood."

The inspector added: "There is evidence of an inconsistent understanding of online child sexual abuse and exploitation from officers across Local Policing Divisions. This includes the use of terminology relating to online child sexual abuse and exploitation which results in variable levels of awareness and recording across the force.

"Whilst we recognise efforts have been made to educate officers and staff has taken place across the force via internal communication methods we heard requests for continuous professional development, training and readily accessible guidance for all staff to improve data quality."

Police Scotland has said its efforts have shifted to deal with the online predators and since September, 2020, 735 children have been protected.

The inspector said Police Scotland was also short of meeting its call for a review of the capacity and capability to conduct undercover online covert operations in support of the policing priorities.

Also among the seven recommendations still to be met was the undertaking of an Online Child Sexual Abuse Strategic Threat Assessment to accurately identify the scale, nature and threat to children from online child sexual abuse as well as a review of the current arrangements for allocation of specialist support in relation to online child sexual abuse to ensure the allocation is fair, equitable and meets the needs across the country.

The inspector also required more to be done on a request that Police Scotland should work with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to establish a pragmatic and realistic approach to digital forensic examination requests.

HMICS noted that despite the increase in workload there has been no corresponding increase in resources in respect of digital forensic examinations - which encompasses the recovery and investigation of material found in digital devices, often in relation to computer crime.[ And she suggested that Police Scotland’s Cybercrime Digital Forensics prioritise an urgent review to ensure that the force understands current and future demand.

Ms Imery said it did find evidence that Police Scotland was focused on improving data quality, but said that "progress has been variable and is interdependent on improved recording systems enabling more sophisticated analysis".

And she said said that during the review it was apparent that driving improvement, meeting the increasing demand, and policing what it called a "high risk area" continued to impact "adversely "on police officers and staff.

So she made an 11th recommendation that the service develops a specific wellbeing policy with support tailored for staff with specialist roles in tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

But she was satisfied Police Scotland had met three recommendations, including having the Scottish force and the National Crime Agency work together to ensure that all capabilities are being exploited to their full potential and intelligence is shared effectively.

She was also satisfied there was now a strategic governance framework in place which provides support, direction, scrutiny and quality assurance to the force’s response to online child sexual abuse.

"The level of progress for each of the seven [outstanding] recommendations varies, however we are aware that work was continuing up to the publication of the review, and we are confident further progress will be made," said the inspector.

Ms Imery said the energy, enthusiasm and dedication of the professionals who are responsible for tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation was "commendable" in the context of the pandemic and the other demands over the force in the past 18 months.

She said: I commend the efforts to confront the increase in this damaging type of crime through a dedicated resource, and the determination of senior officers to improve the response of the service.

“Despite improvements, it remains difficult for the police to identify the scale and nature of online child sexual abuse and exploitation. Progress towards improving data quality has been challenging and is interdependent on enhanced recording systems, which would enable more sophisticated analysis.”

The review also found there to be minimal knowledge of how the public can report concerns online, or where young people and their families can access support.

And the inspector said: "In terms of prevention, there are limited interventions aimed at offenders who commit offences of online child sexual abuse and exploitation, however HMICS knows that wider prevention strategies than those provided by police activity are needed to reduce levels of offending."

Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton, lead for major crime and public protection at Police Scotland, said: “Protecting children is an absolute priority for Police Scotland. Reports of online child sexual abuse have increased and our efforts have shifted to meet this demand and to prevent these horrific crimes.

“Our lives during this pandemic, the period covered by this review, have moved increasingly online, and this has significantly increased the threat and potential harm from online predators.

“Crime is changing with the frontline moving increasingly online. We are shifting our response to meet this demand with investment in training, resources and new technologies to support our officers and staff in a highly complex area of investigation.

"Our Cyber Strategy, published in December, sets out our plan to tackle the threat, risk and harm from crime committed online, particularly child sexual abuse and exploitation which includes downloading and sharing indecent images.

“Work has started on a Tackling Online Child Abuse and Exploitation prevention strategy building on our existing expertise and strong partnerships to respond to new and emerging threats.

“We appreciate HMICS’s recognition of our determination and commitment to tackling this evolving criminality, as well as our progress in meeting their recommendations.

“The wellbeing of our officers and staff is paramount and we fully take on board the new recommendation. We will continue to progress our efforts to meet all the recommendations, and to continue to work closely with our partner agencies to keep children safe and build safer online communities.”