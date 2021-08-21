A major hospital has cancelled all scheduled operations for a further two weeks because of "significant pressure" on the local health care system.

NHS Borders has said that the suspension of routine surgical procedures at Borders General Hospital put in place on 11 August will now last until at least 5 September.

The health authority said that the system was struggling to cope with "very high demand" for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of patients who are being admitted with Covid-19.

Patients affected by the cancellation are being contacted directly. All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue.

NHS Borders released a statement, saying: "Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time.

"We are truly sorry to those that this decision affects. However we hope that you understand that patient and staff safety is our top priority, including providing the highest quality of care and support. We can assure you that the situation remains under constant review.

"We are currently reviewing our Outpatient appointment lists to identify if we need to reduce some of this activity. It is important to note that this is currently being reviewed, please continue to attend your appointment unless you are contacted by a member of our team - we will contact anyone affected directly."

The statement added: "Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to treat them with the respect they deserve.

"It remains crucial, especially with rises in Covid-19 admissions and the continued easing of restrictions, that we all continue to be responsible and follow the rules that are in place in order to protect each other and our local health and social care services."