It is a cornerstone of Scottish national identity and considered by many to be our most famous document.

Now a new exhibition will retell the story of The Declaration of Arbroath as part of commemorations to mark 700 years since it was written. The exhibition, due to open today in the newly refurbished visitor centre in the grounds of Arbroath Abbey in Angus, will feature 50 historic artefacts relating to the Abbey and its key role in Scotland’s history.

The Declaration -- originally known as the Barons’ Letter -- was drafted in medieval Latin in the Abbey’s scriptorium in 1320. Sealed by 51 magnates and nobles, it was sent to Pope John XXII to assert Scotland’s status as an independent kingdom and ask him to recognise Robert the Bruce as the lawful King of Scots.

Included in the new exhibition will be a facsimile of the Declaration gifted to the Abbey by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), keepers of the priceless original sheepskin parchment.

Almost indistinguishable from the 700-year-old original, it has been replicated by internationally renowned conservator and restorer David Frank, using the same methods and materials.

The exhibition will also explore the wider history of the Abbey from its founding in 1178 to the present day, drawing upon modern technology and traditional crafts.

The hand-stitched “Arbroath Tapestry” tells the story of the Declaration through a triptych of panels designed by East Lothian artist Andrew Crummy, the man behind the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

It was intricately sewn by local embroiderers to celebrate the 700-year anniversary. Meanwhile, medieval items found during excavations at the site, including arrowheads from the Wars of Independence and items used daily by the monks who lived there, will be displayed for the first time.

Other exhibits include a marble tomb effigy of King William I, commissioned by It provides a material link between King Robert and William, who founded the Abbey; an on-screen resource about the barons who supported the Declaration; and a new digital model of the Abbey as it once was.

The exhibition is a key part of the Declaration of Arbroath’s 700th anniversary celebrations, which were delayed last year due to the Covid lockdown. It now forms part of wider, reshaped Arbroath 2020 (+1) festival activities, which run until next month.

The exhibition also follows a £300,000 investment in Arbroath Abbey, announced last March by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), to “enhance the visitor offer” at the landmark, which usually draws more than 17,000 people each year.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “We are delighted to see this new exhibition open and retell the key role Arbroath played in the story of Scotland’s rich history.

“The investment HES has made in the visitor centre refurbishment has transformed it into a state-of-the-art space where visitors can immerse themselves in this new interpretation offer and enjoy these artefacts and their connection to the Abbey, the town and the part it played in Scotland’s history.

“One of the key aspects of this exhibition is the people and the partners that have made it possible, from the embroiderers who have created this wonderful tapestry to partners such as NRS who donated the facsimile, to our staff who have worked hard to create an immersive experience. We very much hope that visitors enjoy this new visitor experience and the retelling of one of the most iconic moments in Scotland’s history.”

Arbroath Abbey was founded in 1178 by King William the Lion, whose body is buried before the high altar. It is best known for The Declaration of Arbroath, viewed generally as a definitive expression of Scottish identity. Drafted six years after King Robert the Bruce’s victory against Edward II at Bannockburn, it formally set out Scotland’s case that it was an independent, sovereign kingdom.

It includes the famous lines: “It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom… for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.”

Recognised as the first declaration of contractual monarchy in Europe, the document became a model for democracy throughout the world and influenced the Declaration of Independence in the US.