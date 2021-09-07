A LORRY was deliberately driven into a South Lanarkshire house last night, prompting a police investigation.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11.25pm after receiving reports that the vehicle had struck a property on Lancaster Crescent in East Kilbride.

The building received substantial damage and neighbours were evacuated as a result.

One neighbour said: "There was shouting and screaming and it felt like the foundations had been hit. It was terrifying.

"Someone could have been killed"

An Eddie Stobart lorry with remains of the brickwork on its roof was found abandoned and surrounded by police tape this morning in a nearby car park.

Police Scotland confirmed that nobody was injured.

Emergency services are still on the scene and builders appear to have arrived to assess the damage.

The building was substantially damaged during the incident with the front windows of the property collapsing. With cracks appearing all over the house, its brickwork was also crumbling at both the front and the back.

Footage emerged online this morning of the Eddie Stobart vehicle repeatedly crashing into the house. Our sister title, the Glasgow Times, has contacted the firm for comment.

A spokesperson for the force said:"An investigation is under way after a lorry was deliberately driven into a house in Lancaster Crescent on Monday, September 6. Police were notified around 11.25pm.

"No-one was injured in the incident.

"The building has sustained extensive damage and local residents were evacuated as a precaution.

"Enquires are ongoing."