A POLICE probe has been launched after a two-year-old girl fell from the top floor window of a four-storey block of flats.

The horrifying evening incident happened in Barrhead’s Craighead Way last week.

Paramedics were on the scene within a few minutes and the unconscious child, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital in Glasgow.

An investigation has been launched by detectives and the Police Scotland Public Protection Unit into the incident after the girl plummeted 40 feet on to the hard ground.

A spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two-year-old girl who was injured after falling from the window of a flat on Craighead Way in Barrhead around 8.25pm on Thursday, September 2.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where her condition is described as stable.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

No details have been released of the girl’s injuries and her parents are thought to be keeping a bedside vigil at the hospital It is understood that the family moved into the top floor four-storey flat, at the junction of Stormyland Way, last November.

Neighbours told our sister title, Barrhead News, they were in the dark about the incident.

One added: “We have been told that a young girl fell out of a top-floor window but little else.

“The emergency services were on the scene quickly and the police have been back a few times since.

“I don’t think many people realised what was going on at the time.”

It’s not clear if the girl fell from the front or back of the building or what room she was in when the accident happened.

Councillor Danny Devlin said that the local community was shocked by the reports of the girl’s accident.

He added: “Nobody really knows exactly what has happened here.

“The flat belongs to the council and the family have a tenancy.

“This has been a shocking incident and our thoughts are with the girl and her family.

“Everyone is hoping and praying that she makes full recovery.”

Mr Devlin said he was not aware of any safety issues surrounding the properties or their windows. It’s understood that the flats in the area have all been refurbished in the last 15 years.