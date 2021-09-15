POLICE have dismissed social media rumours that a man's body was pulled from the River Clyde last night.

Officers say they have no record of the incident in Glasgow, which was widely reported by a number of users yesterday.

It is understood the rumours revolved around a man accused of killing a teenager in a hit and run on Crow Road on Saturday.

Aidan Pilkington, 18, lost his life when he was mowed down by a car which failed to stop.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Aidan Pilkington lost his life on Saturday

Dismissing social media rumours, a Police Scotland statement read: "Police Scotland is aware of social media rumours circulating regarding a man’s body being discovered in the River Clyde last night, Tuesday September 14, 2021.

"Police Scotland has no record of an incident of this nature."

Aidan, who had just left Hyndland Secondary School and should have been setting off to Dundee University, was described as treasured by his family in a statement last week.

"Aidan was treasured by his family, and well loved and respected by his friends and community," the statement read.

"Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer, and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.

Scores of tributes have been left to Aidan by mourners on Crow Road

"He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges.

"It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way.

"The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness."