Firefighters are tackling a blaze on board a passenger train.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in one of the carriages of a train at Cupar station in Fife.
Three fire engines went to the scene when the alarm was raised at 5.46am on Wednesday.
There were no reports of any casualties.
NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Ladybank and Dundee. At the moment, no trains are able to run at all through the area.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 15, 2021
This will affect all services between Edinburgh, Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen. I'll keep you updated. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/ej3Fs4JtyJ
The train is not a Scotrail train; however, its services are affected.
Scotrail tweeted that emergency services are dealing with an incident between Ladybank and Dundee and no trains are able to run through the area.
The company said it is sourcing replacement buses.
It tweeted: “We’re going to divert our Edinburgh-Aberdeen trains that (run) via Perth wherever we can. This will add some time to your journey, but it will remove the need to travel by bus.”
