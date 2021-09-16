THOSE who are attending Orange parades in Glasgow this weekend have been warned to behave responsibly by police.

Thousands of Orangemen and women and followers are expected to march through the city's streets on Saturday as part of the largest Orange event since lockdown was lifted.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said it was looking forward to “a peaceful and successful parade” and to welcoming the supporters who turn out to watch.

The group have organised more than 30 processions from across the city, converging in the city centre and Glasgow Green.

Ahead of the march, Scotland's leading police officer, Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, has said his officers will not tolerate offensive behaviour, hate crimes or drunkness and disorder.

He said: “Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means we are committed to supporting the human rights of individuals and groups who wish to assemble, balanced against the rights of the wider community and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

"We are asking all those attending the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow processions, either as a participant or supporter, to do so safely, responsibly and respectfully.

"We would urge the large majority who behave in the right way and know there is no place for poor behaviours or hate, to influence those around you to ensure the day is remembered for the right reasons, and passes peacefully."

The Greater Glasgow Police Divison's operation for the event will be prioritising public safety.

Superintendent Sutherland added: "Our large policing operation will be focused on public safety and doing all we can with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community.

"We will however not tolerate offensive behaviour, including hate crimes, drunkenness and disorder and such behaviours, will be dealt with swiftly and proportionately. Where this is not possible during the event, we will launch follow-up investigations as necessary.

"We are aware that there may be those who wish to protest on the day against particular locations the processions will pass.

"We continue to work with these groups to ensure their rights are protected and would again urge everyone to show tolerance, and respect the rights of others."​

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said: “The Grand Master Jim McHarg and Grand Lodge Executive Officers congratulate the County Grand Lodge of Glasgow on reaching the 200th anniversary of Orange parades in Glasgow.

“Jim McHarg stated he looks forward to a peaceful and successful parade as Glasgow’s Orange family celebrate their heritage and culture.

“We look forward to the pageantry, the colour and music and welcome the supporters of the Loyal Orange Institution who turn out to watch and enjoy the spectacle.

“Our message to everyone is keep safe and enjoy your day.”