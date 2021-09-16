A new journey planning app is being trialled to encourage more sustainable modes of transport in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The app is a ‘pilot project’ funded by Transport Scotland, and is aiming to help visitors get the most out of their journey to the popular tourist destination.

By supplying information on travel options, it will look to encourage public transport and cycling in and around the national park.

This launch comes to celebrate Scotland’s Climate week, with hopes that visitors will also be able to use the app to check and compare the carbon impacts of different modes of travel.

Head of visitor services, Kenny Auld, described sustainable transport as ‘vital’ to the National Parks’ involvement in tackling climate change, and said staff will also be playing their part

READ MORE: Ben A'an Loch Lomond hillwalking car park to be extended

He said: “We are developing a programme of measures to make it easier to travel to and within the National Park in a climate-friendly way.

“This includes electric vehicles for our Rangers, an electric boat for patrolling Loch Lomond and e-bikes for our volunteers.

“Car parks in our busiest locations fill up early and congestion on our roads is a problem for visitors and communities alike.

“We are witnessing the impacts of the global climate emergency within the National Park and opting for sustainable transport options is a positive step we can all take towards reducing emissions.”

Whilst acknowledging the shift to clean transport will take a lot of time, the National Park boss thinks it is a step in the right direction and encouraged everyone to try out the app when visiting.

Alongside the encouragement for sustainable travel in and around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, those behind the journey planner programme want it to allow people to discover unknown areas and make them consider ‘a different adventure’.

The National Park Journey Planner can be downloaded for Apple devices via the App Store or via the Play Store for Android devices. It is also available as a web app on the National Park website, and it can be used offline.