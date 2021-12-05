Eighteen new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 48.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the largest rise, with 12 more cases of the variant, taking its total to 23.
NHS Lanarkshire recorded four new cases in 24 hours and has 13 overall.
One more case was confirmed in the Forth Valley health board area, taking the total to six.
A case of the new variant was recorded in NHS Lothian for the first time.
Case numbers in NHS Highland and NHS Grampian remain at three and two respectively.
