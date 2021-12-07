A number of flood alerts and warnings are in place across Scotland as the second winter storm sweeps across the country.
Forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings which are in place until Wednesday as rain, snow and gusts of high speed winds batter Scotland.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued several flood alerts and warnings amidst the adverse weather conditions.
Two flood warnings have been issued for West Luce Bay in Dumfries and Galloway and Churchill Barriers in Orkney.
SEPA has said that Storm Barra is moving north east across the country and coastal flooding is to be expected due to high tides, storm surge and large waves which could lead to potential wave overtopping.
As #StormBarra moves north east across the country, we expect to see coastal flooding due to the combination of high tides, storm surge and large waves leading to potential wave overtopping.— Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) December 7, 2021
Regional Alerts and Localised Flood Warnings are live at https://t.co/jnPRs9iG31 pic.twitter.com/KN5JynArjd
The less severe flood alerts have been issued across the country as coastal, river and surface water flooding is expected.
Flood alerts are in place for the wider Dumfries and Galloway and Orkney, as well as Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and the Lothians, and Fife.
No severe flood warnings, the most serious type identified by SEPA, have been issued.
