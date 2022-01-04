The Scottish Government has recorded more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases overnight.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 17,259 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Of the 56,290 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 35.3% were positive.
A total of 42 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,147 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,384,343 while 4,022,821 people have now received a second dose.
3,006,133 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
The Scottish Government notes that there continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs.
The volumes and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported. Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.
