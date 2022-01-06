Celebrities including Fern Britton have offered their well wishes to Scot Janey Godley ahead of her cancer surgery.
The Glasgow-born comedian and actress shared a tweet this morning saying: "Am awake and off to hospital - see you on the other side."
The 60-year-old revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is due to have a hysterectomy today.
Her operation was delayed by seven weeks after she contracted coronavirus shortly after her diagnosis.
She has been posting updates on social media channels since her diagnosis and revealed she has named her cancer tumour, Bunty.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater was among those sending her good wishes today, posting: "Good luck Janey, we love you."
Symptoms of ovarian cancer include; fatigue, upset stomach, back pain and abdominal swelling.
