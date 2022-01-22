Scotland has recorded 30 coronavirus deaths and 6768 new cases in the last 24 hours.
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,195.
There were 1458 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, with 16 in intensive care.
So far, 4,405,059 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, 4,102,038 have received their second dose, and 3,245,885 have received a third dose or booster.
*Public Health Scotland noted that one health board did not submit data in time for this update.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.