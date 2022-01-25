A MINUTES applause will be hosted during St Johnstone's SPFL tie tomorrow night to pay tribute to a late fan.

Young St Johnstone fan Lily Douglas sadly passed away on Sunday after a long battle with Ewing Sarcoma - a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the tissue around bones.

The 14-year-old had been fighting the disease since being diagnosed in 2017, and her mother announced the tragic news on her social media pages on Sunday Evening.

Lily had a passion for dancing and had previously performed at a half-time show with her dance troop at McDiarmid Park and loved going to the games.

The Perth club announced they would be paying their respects to her in tomorrow evening's home match against Dundee, by asking fans to join in with a minutes applause in the 14th minute.

Young Lily Douglas tragically passed away recently and as such we would like to pay tribute to her.



Can every fan attending tomorrow join us in a minute’s applause to honour her life on the 14th minute



R.I.P Lily Douglas 💙 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 25, 2022

A statement on the clubs website said: "Lily Douglas was a brave young woman you tragically passed away recently.

Everyone at the club would like to pass on their condolences to Lily's family. This is, clearly, an overwhelming time for the Douglas family. The thoughts of everyone at St Johnstone are with Lily's family, and we will continue to support them however we can in their time of need.

To honour her life, we would ask every fan attending the game tomorrow night to carry out an applause for 1 minute on the 14th minute.