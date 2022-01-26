The Duke of York has demanded a ‘trial by jury’ in the civil sex case brought against him recently.
Virginia Giuffre – also known as Virginia Roberts - alleges Prince Andrew had sexually assaulted her in three different locations between 2000-2002.
Court documents filed in New York today show that the royal prince has denied all allegations against him and has now demanded a ‘trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint’.
The document, submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, also sets out a series of defences “without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing”.
READ MORE: What roles has Prince Andrew lost and what next for the Queen’s son?
This includes arguments that the claim should be dismissed because Ms Giuffre is a permanent resident of Australia and that by entering into the 2009 agreement with Jeffrey Epstein she “waived the claims now asserted in the complaint”.
In Ms Giuffre’s allegations, she accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her at the London home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, at paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion and Epstein’s private island, Little St James.
The duke submitted 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims are “barred by the doctrine of consent” and by “her own wrongful conduct”.
Judge Lewis A Kaplan previously denied the duke’s application to dismiss the case, and he is facing no criminal charges in the USA or UK.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment