ScotRail’s temporary January timetable is to be extended into February due to the number of staff members who remain off work because of Covid.

The decision to extend the timetable will be made by Scotland’s new transport secretary, Jenny Gilruth, who took up her official duties yesterday.

A reduced service was implemented by ScotRail in January to curb last minute cancellations and over 3,000 journeys were cut throughout the month.

It was proposed the reduced timetable would only be in place for four weeks and is due to end on Friday, January 28.

However, ScotRail confirmed last night that the reduced timetable will extend into February and will be kept under review.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “ScotRail’s current temporary timetable will remain in place beyond the original planned end-date of 28 January.

“We will be keeping it under review and will make changes, based on the demand from customers and the continuing impact on services of staff who are absent due to testing positive for coronavirus or who are self-isolating.

“And customers should check their journeys which we will keep updated through our website and social media channels.”

The Scottish Sun reported that on Wednesday, 46 drivers absent from work who were either suffering from the virus or were self-isolating due to a close contact with someone who had it.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand from ScotRail that they anticipate adding more services in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, however, we appreciate that the current timetable gives passengers more reliability over one which might see short notice cancellations due to Omicron related staff absences.”

A full list of the changes can be found on the ScotRail website.