Covid restrictions are being removed across Scotland as fears over the Omicron surge begin to recede.

This week the First Minister gave the go-ahead for Scots to return to the workplace part of the time with hybrid working being the preferred option.

Nicola Sturgeon said the “significantly improved situation”, with cases of coronavirus falling, meant the changes could be made.

The number of Covid-19 cases being recorded each day has plateaued this week at around 8,000, but the relatively high number of new infections has not translated into increased hospital admissions.

However, rates of the virus remain higher in some regions than others. Here is the latest information on Scotland’s Covid hotspots:

1. Clackmannanshire

The central Scotland region has the highest rate per 100,000 people in the country, and is one of the few areas where cases have been growing. The latest local authority data – compiled up to January 23 - shows a rate of 588.8, up from 302 the week before. In actual terms, 674 cases were recorded, rising from 346 the week before.

2. Aberdeen City

The North East city is the urban area with the highest Covid rate in Scotland. Current figures show that 582 cases were recorded per 100,000 people, down from 1335. Actual numbers were 585 cases, falling from 1341.

3. Fife

Fife has the third highest Covid rate in Scotland, with 580 per 100,000 people, down from 2170. With a population of 374,200, 651 cases were recorded in the seven days to January 23.

4. Dundee City

Dundee is the second city on the list of areas with the highest rates in Scotland, with 573.8 recorded in the seven days to January 23, down from 854. Actual cases were 640, falling from 953.

5. Falkirk

Falkirk, recorded 918 cases in a week, down from 1055 in the previous seven days. This gives a rate per 100,000 of 571.7, compared to 657 the week before.

6. Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross recorded 813 cases in the area which has a population of 152,000 people, dwon from 897. It’s seven-day date per 100,000 people was 535 cases.

7. City of Edinburgh

Scotland’s capital saw a rate of 521 per 100,000 people with 2752 cases. This compares to a rate of 604.6 from 3190 cases in the previous seven days.

8. East Lothian

Formerly the place with the highest rate of cases in Scotland, newly-recorded cases have fallen sharply in the seven days to January 23. Data shows the area recorded a rate of 518.1, down from 682.1, with actual cases falling to 559 from 736.

9. South Lanarkshire

The central local authority region had a seven-day rate of 512.1 with 1643 cases. This compares to 644.3 in the previous seven days, when 2067 cases were recorded.

10. East Renfrewshire

The Glasgow-adjacent council area had a seven day rate of 508.0, with 488 cases, down from 537.2 with 516 new infections.