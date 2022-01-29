The Erskine Bridge was closed to all traffic today for a period of two hours as police attended an 'ongoing incident'.

Reports by Traffic Scotland said emergency services were attending an 'ongoing police incident' on the busy Scottish bridge around 11:50am this morning.

Traffic Scotland stated: "The Erskine bridge is currently CLOSED in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

"Traffic is slow on the approach to the bridge so do expect delays."

The bridge had been earlier closed to high sided vehicles due to the wind sweeping the central belt as Storm Malik continues.

Traffic camera footage from the bridge showed both police and Fire and Rescue services on the bridge heading north bound to attend what appears to be debris on the side of the bridge.

After contact with both police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Resuce Services, it has been said that the closure is due to the bad weather - despite Traffic Scotland's phrasing of 'police incident'.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "A Police Scotland spokesperson said: The Erskine Bridge is closed due to the weather. Debris has been blown onto the bridge and emergency services are currently in attendance."

The Erskine Bridge has since re-opened and traffic is beginning to move again, however drivers are being warned that traffic still remains heavy due to the earlier incident.