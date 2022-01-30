ScotRail have announced a list of safety measures today to combat the impending high winds and heavy rain due this evening.

Storm Malik battered Scotland’s east coast on Saturday and swept across the full country causing travel disruption and two fatalities after the Met Office issued a ‘danger to life’ warning.

Now, after the Met Office extended the amber warning, Storm Corrie is due at 6pm on Sunday and will last through the night into Monday morning.

Due to this Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail have now announced they will be withdrawing all of their services from 6pm tonight.

A Network Rail statement said: “The Met Office has named Storm Corrie. Heavy rain will sweep in from the west today and extremely high winds follow on nationwide from 18:00 until midnight. To protect passengers and railway staff, domestic ScotRail services will wind down earlier on Sunday evening.

We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority. Taking into account the extreme wind speeds predicted and the impact Storm Malik has had on Scotland’s Railway, we’re confident this is the correct decision.

Once Storm Corrie has passed, we’ll inspect routes to ensure they’re safe before restarting services on Monday morning."

On top of the early finish to services today, there is also a speed limit of 40mph in place for all rail services throughout Sunday, which may lead to slight delays.

Some routes will begin operating slightly later on Monday, as the rail operator said certain tracks need to be inspected during daylight hours. The services which will begin operating later after inspection are Fort William – Mallaig and Ayr – Stranraer routes.

ScotRail are working through a number of queries in regards to peoples journey plans being altered by the changes.

They are urging all customers to organise as far ahead as they can by using their journey checking app or website.