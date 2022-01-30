A MAN has died after being hit by a car while walking on the M8.

The incident, involving a blue Seat Leon happened on the westbound carriageway between Bathgate and Glasgow in North Lanarkshire at approximately 1.50am on Sunday morning.

Police Scotland, who are appealing for witnesses, say the as-yet-unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are under way to identify him in order to notify their next of kin and family of the circumstances. The driver of the Seat Leon was uninjured but was said by police to be "very upset" following the incident.

An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and the M8 was closed to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their enquiries. Sergeant John Tait said:

"“We are aware there were other vehicles, in particular a HGV lorry, travelling on the carriageway around the time of the incident and I am asking the lorry driver and other motorists to contact us.

"They may not even be aware that an incident occurred but we would ask them to get in touch with us. In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”