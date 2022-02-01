A new law requiring every home in Scotland to have interlinked smoke alarms has come into force. 

The Scottish government has said people will not be penalised if they need more time to install the alarms. 

But opposition parties have called for the scheme to be delayed and said the new legislation had not been properly publicised.

Scottish ministers have rejected the calls and have made more funding available to people install the alarms. 

Scotland is the first UK nation to legally require every home to have interlinked smoke alarms. 

The legislation was introduced in 2019 following the Grenfell disaster but was delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Concerns have been raised about the availability of interlinked alarms and the number of households still to undertake the work. 

New build and privately-rented homes have been required to have interlinked smoke alarms for more than a decade. 

The new rules will apply to owner-occupied homes and those in the social rented sector, placing a legal duty on councils to monitor how many homes are compliant. 

Housing Secretary Shona Robison previously said the alarms would save lives. 

The SNP minister said the interlinked alarms would "significantly reduce the risk of injury or death" by giving residents more time to escape a fire. 