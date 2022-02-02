More than 8,300 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, 8,310 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Tuesday.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test, and come as guidance on working from home was eased to allow people to return to offices.
READ MORE: More than 120 deaths from virus recorded in a week
No figures for deaths recorded in 24 hours were available. The death toll therefore now remains at 10,311 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,946 as of January 30.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
READ MORE: More than 35,000 Scots have cought Covid Twice
A total of 28 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,116 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,417,105 while 4,130,639 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,302,671 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.