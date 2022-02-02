More than 8,300 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, 8,310 new cases of Covid-19 have been logged since Tuesday.

This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test, and come as guidance on working from home was eased to allow people to return to offices.

READ MORE: More than 120 deaths from virus recorded in a week

No figures for deaths recorded in 24 hours were available. The death toll therefore now remains at 10,311 since the beginning of the pandemic.

HeraldScotland:

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,946 as of January 30.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

READ MORE: More than 35,000 Scots have cought Covid Twice

A total of 28 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,116 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,417,105 while 4,130,639 people have now received a second dose.

In total,  3,302,671 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.