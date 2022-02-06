Forecasters have issued a weather warning for snow across the majority of Scotland.
The Met Office yellow alert stretches from the Highlands to Glasgow, and is in place until late this afternoon.
Around 2-5cm of snow is possible in places, with potentially 10-15cm (4-6in) accumulating on routes above 300 metres (984ft).
Forecasters warn there roads and railways may be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Scotland could face snowy scenes (stock pic)
Temperatures will drop to about 1C in some parts, but other areas it will be even colder at minus 6C..
Icy patches will be an additional hazard, especially across western coastal areas.
The regions mostly affected will be central, Tayside, Fife, the South West and Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, the Highlands and Grampian, according to the Met Office.
The snow warning comes after a day of heavy rain saw flooding alerts issued for Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Western Isles, Shetland and West Central Scotland.
