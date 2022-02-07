A passenger plane bound for a Scottish airport was last night forced to make an emergency landing after a mid-air alert.
The Jet2 flight EXS776 / LS776 was travelling from Alicante in Spain to Edinburgh when it signalled the alarm shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.
It declared a ‘Squawk 7700’ while flying north towards Scotland around two hours after taking off at 7.33pm.
Live Squawk 7700: Track EXS776 live now with Plane Finder https://t.co/HVyfiP83GG #avgeek #EXS776 pic.twitter.com/RTNkErpR5v— Plane Finder (@planefinder) February 6, 2022
The exact nature of the incident is not yet known, however, an emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.
Footage from flight radar app Plane Finder showed the plane did not make it to Edinburgh, instead making a rapid emergency descent into Manchester.
It landed at around 9.37pm.
The Herald has contacted Jet 2 for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.