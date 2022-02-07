A passenger plane bound for a Scottish airport was last night forced to make an emergency landing after a mid-air alert.

The Jet2 flight EXS776 / LS776 was travelling from Alicante in Spain to Edinburgh when it signalled the alarm shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

It declared a ‘Squawk 7700’ while flying north towards Scotland around two hours after taking off at 7.33pm.

 

The exact nature of the incident is not yet known, however, an emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

Footage from flight radar app Plane Finder showed the plane did not make it to Edinburgh, instead making a rapid emergency descent into Manchester.

It landed at around 9.37pm.

The Herald has contacted Jet 2 for comment.